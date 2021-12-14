Streamit Coin (STREAM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.00

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. Streamit Coin has a total market capitalization of $38,948.32 and approximately $12.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamit Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Streamit Coin Coin Profile

Streamit Coin (STREAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @STREAMITCOIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

