Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 378 ($5.00).

KETL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.08) price target on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.76) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.02) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.02) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

LON:KETL opened at GBX 285.29 ($3.77) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 308.07. Strix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 213 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 390 ($5.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33. The company has a market capitalization of £589.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

In other Strix Group news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.29), for a total value of £3,575,000 ($4,724,461.48). Also, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland bought 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £24,997.70 ($33,035.15).

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

