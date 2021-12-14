Strs Ohio Buys 10,127 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in UGI by 6.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 459,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,739 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in UGI by 87.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 2,627.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 13.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,990 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.35. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.