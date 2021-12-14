Strs Ohio Buys New Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.7% during the second quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $8,474,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 62.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock opened at $225.62 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPOT. DZ Bank began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.36.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

