Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $394.35 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.40 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $407.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

COO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

