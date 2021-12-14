Strs Ohio Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Northern Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $117.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.70 and its 200 day moving average is $116.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $88.20 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.