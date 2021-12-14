Strs Ohio Purchases 10,129 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWS. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of News by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 88,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of News by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 154,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of News by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,906,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,279,000 after acquiring an additional 860,461 shares during the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWS stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.

In other News news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.