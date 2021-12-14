Strs Ohio Purchases 14,808 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. FMR LLC lifted its position in News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of News in the first quarter worth about $3,730,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 42.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 788.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 26.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,851,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,480,000 after acquiring an additional 595,083 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWSA. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.39. News Co. has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

