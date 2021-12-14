Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,184,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,432,000 after acquiring an additional 263,675 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 258.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 216,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 156,387 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 328,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.82.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

