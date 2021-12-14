Strs Ohio Sells 1,034 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL opened at $705.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $723.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $649.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.33. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $420.72 and a 52-week high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.48 by $5.42. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

