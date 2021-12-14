Strs Ohio Sells 2,640 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

NYSE SNA opened at $213.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $165.56 and a one year high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

