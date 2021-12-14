Strs Ohio Sells 3,297 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 21,706.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 152,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 21.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 26.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CE opened at $158.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.85. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $174.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

