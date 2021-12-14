Strs Ohio Sells 60,400 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 60,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.25.

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TFX opened at $320.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.73. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

