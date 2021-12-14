Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 238,060 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,062,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,060 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.46% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $70,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,859,000 after purchasing an additional 155,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,319,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,369,000 after purchasing an additional 416,812 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 25.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,435,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,201,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,752,000 after purchasing an additional 99,140 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $125,691.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,914 shares of company stock valued at $900,942 in the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADPT stock opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 0.36. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

