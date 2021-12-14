Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 393,315 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,703,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,315 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.86% of Outfront Media worth $68,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 41.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,452,000 after purchasing an additional 396,307 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter worth $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,574,000 after buying an additional 152,478 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 111,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 80.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

OUT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -62.41 and a beta of 1.76. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.56%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.