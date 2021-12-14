Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 1,039,166 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,934,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039,166 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 3.85% of Niu Technologies worth $67,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

