Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,327 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Dollar Tree worth $69,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 32.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $140.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.47.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

