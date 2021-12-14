Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 242,411 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $80,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 20.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 137.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 137,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,590,000 after buying an additional 79,373 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $1,260,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.15.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $292.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.46 and a 52 week high of $309.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.99.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

