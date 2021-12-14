Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,076 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of ONEOK worth $73,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 643,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

