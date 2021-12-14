Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,516 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Clorox worth $77,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18,101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 742,870 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,764,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after buying an additional 400,773 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.12.

NYSE:CLX opened at $172.08 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

