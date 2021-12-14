Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,048 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Roblox worth $78,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Roblox by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.77.

NYSE RBLX opened at $111.77 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $141.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.84.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $133,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 487,525 shares of company stock valued at $50,539,259.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

