Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,256,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,143 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of Bilibili worth $83,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILI opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.30. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

