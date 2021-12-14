Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,226 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Cerner worth $73,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,844,000 after acquiring an additional 260,136 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Cerner by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Cerner by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after buying an additional 172,382 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,830,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.99.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.