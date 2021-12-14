Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $68.85 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,184,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,244 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Halliburton worth $68,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.59.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 2.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.