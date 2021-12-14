Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $73.44 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,646 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Nasdaq worth $73,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,479 shares of company stock valued at $908,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $205.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $123.90 and a one year high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.45.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

