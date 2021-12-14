Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $74.34 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,174 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Liberty Broadband worth $74,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.42. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $142.63 and a 12-month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

