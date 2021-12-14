Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $74.46 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Generac worth $74,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Generac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Generac by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $345.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $432.47 and a 200-day moving average of $418.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.50 and a 12 month high of $524.31.
In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.90.
Generac Company Profile
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
