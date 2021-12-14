Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $74.46 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Generac worth $74,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Generac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Generac by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $345.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $432.47 and a 200-day moving average of $418.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.50 and a 12 month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.90.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.