Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $79.08 Million Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,382,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,883 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Lumen Technologies worth $79,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 491.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUMN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.