Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $80.65 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.45% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $80,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,407,000 after purchasing an additional 97,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,797,000 after acquiring an additional 64,142 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,377,000 after acquiring an additional 115,639 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 971,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,948,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after acquiring an additional 597,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $166.26 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $144.58 and a one year high of $214.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.08 and a 200-day moving average of $169.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

