Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $82.51 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,232 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $82,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 211,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,610,000 after buying an additional 111,968 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,318,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $358.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.45 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.59.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

