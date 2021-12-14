Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $83.77 Million Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261,346 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 3.03% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $83,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $77,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $142,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,984 shares of company stock worth $2,159,993 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

KTOS stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

