Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,766 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of Magna International worth $85,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Magna International by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Magna International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,524,000 after acquiring an additional 39,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGA shares. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

NYSE MGA opened at $77.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

