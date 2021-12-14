Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,974 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of UDR worth $75,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UDR. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in UDR by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 725.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

