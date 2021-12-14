Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,075,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 258,816 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Suncor Energy worth $84,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,247 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,010,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,237,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $580,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,900 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,316,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,637,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SU opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $26.97.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

