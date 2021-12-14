Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,185 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of NetEase worth $78,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 216,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NetEase by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA decreased their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.57.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.25%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

