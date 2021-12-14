Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,134,891 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 166.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134,891 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.95% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $76,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -341.93%.

VNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.