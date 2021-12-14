Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 214,490 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,246,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,490 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Fate Therapeutics worth $73,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 49,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,216,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,284 over the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. Cowen started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.61.

Shares of FATE opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.00. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

