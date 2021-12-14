Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 585,671 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $67,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 33,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $547,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.48.

NYSE FR opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $64.21.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

