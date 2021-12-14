Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 833,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,741 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $67,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $93.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.22. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Further Reading: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.