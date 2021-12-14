Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,729,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 105,800 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Occidental Petroleum worth $80,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.95.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

