Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,462 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $83,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $192.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

