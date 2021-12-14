Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 145,624 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,624 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Sun Life Financial worth $79,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,822,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,953,000 after buying an additional 134,103 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,990 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $99,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SLF opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average is $53.08. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on SLF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

