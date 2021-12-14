Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 23,076 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,076 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Seagen worth $71,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 37.5% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 751.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $1,071,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,565 shares of company stock valued at $75,830,536 over the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $144.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.12. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $202.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

