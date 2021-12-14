Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 25,520 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,520 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.59% of Hasbro worth $72,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 85.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Hasbro by 681.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ HAS opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.02. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. Truist lowered their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,304 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.