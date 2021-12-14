Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 289,395 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 289,395 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Hologic worth $75,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,435,595,000 after acquiring an additional 454,616 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,437,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,661,000 after acquiring an additional 165,015 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,545,000 after acquiring an additional 535,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,369,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,071,000 after acquiring an additional 367,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

HOLX opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.19.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

