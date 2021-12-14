Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 29,286 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,286 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Skyworks Solutions worth $79,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,465 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,423 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $159.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.94 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.43.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

