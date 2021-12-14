Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 38,707 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,283 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,707 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Cheniere Energy worth $69,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $102.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $113.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.