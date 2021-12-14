Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 48,813 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,034,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,813 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Eversource Energy worth $84,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 233,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,697,000 after acquiring an additional 57,007 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $89.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.23. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

