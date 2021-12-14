Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,701 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of HubSpot worth $84,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $726.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $783.62 and a 200-day moving average of $676.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of -437.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.78 and a 12 month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Raymond James lifted their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.50.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,944 shares of company stock valued at $54,359,108. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.