Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 860,572 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,290,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 860,572 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 7.16% of Cerus worth $74,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 34.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cerus by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the second quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 95,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $670,187.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,087 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERS opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 50.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. The business had revenue of $36.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

